BRIEF-Union National Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 452 million dirhams versus 450 million dirhams year ago
(Corrects third paragraph to say net income fell 81.5 pct, not 98 pct)
July 25 D.R. Horton Inc, the No.1 U.S. home builder, reported a 47 percent increase in third-quarter homebuilding revenue and said orders rose 12 percent.
Demand for homes has remained strong despite a recent rise in mortgage rates as a shortage of homes available for sale has enabled builders to raise prices.
Net income fell 81.5 percent to $146 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $787.8 million, or $2.22 per share, a year earlier.
The same quarter a year ago included a $716.7 million tax benefit.
Homebuilding revenue rose to $1.64 billion.
Net orders were up at 6,822 homes. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 Japan's Toshiba Corp has narrowed down the field of bidders for its chip unit to four suitors including Broadcom Ltd and Western Digital Corp, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.