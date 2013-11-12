Nov 12 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc said its orders fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter due to rising mortgage rates and policy uncertainty in Washington.

The company's net income jumped 39 percent to $139.5 million, or 40 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $100.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net orders fell to 5,160 homes from 5,276 a year earlier.