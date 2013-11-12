European shares drop as banks and tech stocks weigh
LONDON, April 11 European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.
Nov 12 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc said its orders fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter due to rising mortgage rates and policy uncertainty in Washington.
The company's net income jumped 39 percent to $139.5 million, or 40 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $100.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net orders fell to 5,160 homes from 5,276 a year earlier.
April 11 Shares in Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc hit a record high after strong demand for leisurewear items helped to drive a 55 percent rise in headline annual pretax profit, its biggest increase in eight years.