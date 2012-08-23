Aug 23 Dril-Quip Inc said its Brazilian
unit won a contract worth up to $650 million from the
state-owned energy company Petrobras.
The offshore drilling and production equipment maker said
the contract was to supply subsea wellhead systems and
associated tools for deepwater drilling in Brazil.
Dril-Quip expects to begin delivering products under the
four-year contract from the second half of 2013.
Petrobras has plans to spend about $225 billion over five
years, starting 2011, to more than double output from its
growing reserves. Discoveries in Brazil over the past five years
rank among the largest anywhere in the last three decades.
Thursday's contract follows DryShips Inc's drilling
unit Ocean Rig and other U.S. oilfield services companies
winning a number of contracts from Petrobras in the past one
year.
Shares of Houston-based Dril-Quip closed at $71.34 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.