SINGAPORE May 4 In an attempt to increase
productivity, shale oil drillers in the United States have begun
moving rigs to more productive areas of the Permian and Eagle
Ford basins, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.
Data from oil services firm Baker Hughes Inc showed
on Friday that the fall in U.S. oil rig count slowed last week,
suggesting the collapse in drilling may be coming to an end as
prices recover.
"The county level rig data is showing potential signs of
high grading with rig increases in some of the more productive
counties of the Permian and Eagle Ford plays, despite the
aggregate rig count still declining," analysts at Goldman Sachs
said in a weekly report.
The observation comes after the analysts in the past several
weeks have said the rig data showed little evidence of high
grading.
High grading, with producers eliminating the least efficient
rigs first and moving rigs to more productive areas, could help
stabilize production.
The current rig count implies that U.S. oil production
growth will reach 185,000 barrels per day year-on-year by the
fourth quarter, with a slight decline in production between the
second and third quarter, Goldman Sachs said.
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Michael
Perry)