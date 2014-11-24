Nov 24 Drillisch AG

* dgap-adhoc: drillisch resolves to sell its treasury shares

* Resolved to sell 5,189,015 treasury shares

* Shares to be sold at a price close to market by means of an accelerated book building to institutional investors

* Private placement shall commence immediately and shall be completed presumably on 25 november 2014

* To use proceeds to increase financial flexibility for general corporate purposes and for business acquisitions