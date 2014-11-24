BRIEF-Euroconsultants SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 18 Euroconsultants SA: * Will not propose dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pNK59t Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 24 Drillisch AG
* dgap-adhoc: drillisch resolves to sell its treasury shares
* Resolved to sell 5,189,015 treasury shares
* Shares to be sold at a price close to market by means of an accelerated book building to institutional investors
* Private placement shall commence immediately and shall be completed presumably on 25 november 2014
* To use proceeds to increase financial flexibility for general corporate purposes and for business acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Euroconsultants SA: * Will not propose dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pNK59t Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 18 A murder suspect who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting an elderly man in Cleveland remained on the loose on Tuesday as authorities appealed to the public for help in the case.