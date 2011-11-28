FRANKFURT Nov 28 German telecom services provider Drillisch has accused a Deutsche Telekom executive of stock market manipulation and has asked public prosecutors to investigate, escalating a dispute over fees.

A spokesman for the Public Prosecutor's Office in the city of Hanau told Reuters on Monday it received a complaint from Drillisch, accusing Telekom board member Manfred Balz of market manipulation, and that it referred the case to prosecutors in Frankfurt.

The spokeman added this would automatically trigger an investigation.

"The allegation of fraud against key players of Drillisch AG, spread by Dr. Balz on 7 November 2011 and the subsequent slump in the share prices of Drillisch AG, provides grounds for the suspicion that Dr. Balz and other persons in charge at Deutsche Telekom AG have violated the prohibition of market manipulation," Drillisch said, citing Hanau prosecutors. The spokesman for the prosecutor's office did not comment on the wording of the quote.

Drillisch did not quantify or name the other managers. The statement followed Deutsche Telekom's claims earlier this month that it was defrauded by Drillisch.

A Deutsche Telekom spokesman on Monday said the company rejected Drillisch's claims and that it stood by its fraud accusations.

On Nov. 7, shares in Drillisch nearly halved after Balz, Deutsche Telekom's head of Legal and Compliance, said the company cut business ties with the German telecom services provider and that it had filed criminal charges.

At the time Deutsche Telekom accused Drillisch, which sells pre-paid mobile phone contracts that run on Telekom's network, of commission fraud.

It claimed that a Drillisch subsidiary had activated "tens of thousands" of mobile phone accounts, without actually selling any contracts. Drillisch rejected those claims.

Drillisch declined to comment further on Monday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Gugau; Editing by Erica Billingham)