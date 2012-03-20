* U.S. soda sales down 1 pct in 2011 - newsletter
* Pricing up about 3 pct - newsletter
* Coke, Pepsi shares up slightly, Dr Pepper shares down
By Martinne Geller
March 20 U.S. carbonated soft drink consumption
fell faster last year as strength in energy drinks failed to
offset weakness in traditional sodas from Coca-Cola Co
and PepsiCo Inc, according to a leading beverage
industry newsletter.
Total sales volume of soda fell about 1 percent in 2011 to
9.27 billion cases, according to Beverage Digest, about the same
level it was in 1996. Sales volume fell 0.5 percent in 2010.
Excluding energy drinks such as Red Bull and Rockstar, soda
volume was down 1.5 percent last year, Beverage Digest said.
"Carbonated soft drinks, while still the biggest category,
are playing a declining role in Americans' beverage
consumption," the newsletter said on Tuesday.
Soda sales in the United States grew about 3 percent
annually throughout most of the 1990s but began to slow in 1999.
Sales have been in decline since 2005 as increasingly
health-conscious consumers turn to options they see as
healthier, such as bottled water, juice and tea.
Americans on average drank 714 eight-ounce servings of
carbonated soft drinks last year, down from 728 in 2010,
Beverage Digest said, noting that consumption was the lowest
since 1987.
At retail, revenue rose about 2 percent to $75.7 billion.
Beverage Digest estimates that prices were up about 3
percent last year as manufacturers sought to pass through some
of the increase in costs of raw materials including corn syrup,
used as a sweetener. Those price increases likely contributed to
the volume weakness.
NON-CARBONATED DRINKS GET MORE ATTENTION
Including bottled waters, juice drinks, teas and sports
drinks, bottled beverage sales rose 0.8 percent to 15.2 billion
cases in 2011, said Beverage Digest. That represented a slowdown
from 2010, when sales rose 1.7 percent.
According to separate data released on Tuesday from Beverage
Marketing Corp, premium-priced drinks such as bottled tea and
coffee, sports drinks and energy drinks performed well in 2011.
Still, the research, consulting and financial services firm
said the economy had an impact.
"Higher prices did almost certainly contribute to 2011's
deceleration as lower-income consumers continued to struggle,"
the company said.
According to Beverage Digest, the top four sodas -- Coke,
Diet Coke, Pepsi-Cola and Mt. Dew -- all saw declining sales
last year. Of those, Coke's market share was flat, while the
other three all lost share.
Including all bottled drinks, Coca-Cola Co cornered 34
percent of the market, followed by PepsiCo with nearly 27
percent, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc with 11 percent,
and Nestle Waters North America with about 10 percent.
Nestle Waters, a unit of Switzerland's Nestle,
sells bottled water brands including Poland Spring, Perrier and
Nestle Pure Life.
Coke shares were up 13 cents to $70.53 on the New York Stock
Exchange, while Pepsi shares were up 55 cents at $65.28. Dr
Pepper Snapple shares were down 16 cents to $38.50.