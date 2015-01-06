Jan 6 Driven Brands Inc, the owner of franchised U.S. automotive repair chains including Maaco and Meineke Car Care, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $600 million, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Driven Brands, owned by private equity firm Harvest Partners LP, is working with investment bank Harris Williams & Co on the potential sale, the people said this week.

The sources asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential. Representatives for Driven Brands, Harvest Partners and Harris Williams declined to comment.

Harvest Partners acquired Driven Brands in December 2011. The company operates more than 1,700 automotive body repair and service locations that are franchised under brands including Maaco, Meineke, Merlin and Econo Lube. Driven Brands acquired Merlin, which operates primarily in the Chicago suburbs, last February.

Deals in the automotive aftermarket industry are on the rise due to growth in the number of light vehicles on the road and an increase in average age of vehicles.

Recent deals have included Advance Auto Parts' $2 billion purchase of General Parts International, private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP's $400 million acquisition of Mister Car Wash, and Blackstone Group LP's acquisition of a majority stake in Service King Collision Repair Centers. (Reporting by Mike Stone and Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)