By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, April 23
Older drivers may now be able
to stay on the road for longer thanks to new technology being
developed by scientists that uses pictures of mail boxes or pubs
as visual turning cues.
Nicknamed "Granny Nav", the technology is being developed as
part of a 12 million pound ($19.34 million) programme by the
UK's Research Council to help the elderly better navigate while
driving.
"For many older people, particularly those living alone or
in rural areas, driving is essential for maintaining their
independence, giving them the freedom to get out and about
without having to rely on others," Professor Phil Blythe who led
the research said in a press statement.
"But we all have to accept that as we get older our
reactions slow down and this often results in people avoiding
any potentially challenging driving conditions and losing
confidence in their driving skills.
"The result is that people stop driving before they really
need to.
Blythe said his research team has been looking at ways to
keep people driving safely for longer to help boost independence
amongst the elderly and keep them socially connected.
Giving up driving is one of the key reasons for a fall in
health and well-being among older people, leading to them
becoming more isolated and inactive, according to Newcastle
University.
To figure out the best ways to help keep older people on the
road, the Intelligent Transport team at Newcastle University
converted an electric car into a mobile laboratory called
DriveLAB.
The car was decked out with tracking systems, eye-motion
detectors and bio-monitors to help researchers understand the
challenges faced by older drivers as well as night vision
systems and intelligent speed technology.
Edmund King, AA president said: "The car is a lifeline for
many older people as it helps keep them mobile, independent and
connected to friends and family.
"The pioneering work of DriveLAB will help with
technological solutions to ensure that older drivers stay safer
behind the wheel."
The research will be presented at an Aging, Mobility and
Quality of Life conference in Michigan in June.
($1 = 0.6205 British pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Paul Casciato)