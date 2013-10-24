LONDON Oct 24 Dr Martens, the British footwear
brand whose lace-up boots were made famous by punk music fans,
has been bought by private equity firm Permira for 300 million
pounds ($485 million).
The deal, expected to be finalised in January, will see the
brand join Permira's portfolio of fashion labels such as Hugo
Boss and New Look.
It is the second time Dr Martens has been put up for sale in
the last two years, after the family-owned R Griggs held an
auction that failed to attract enough bids.
Dr Martens chief executive David Suddens said the family had
decided to sell for personal reasons, and wanted to invest their
money elsewhere, without specifying.
"We are really very happy that is a private equity company
that is investing in Dr Martens .... which will enable us to
maintain the same culture we have had over the years and to look
after the brand," Suddens told Reuters in a phone interview.
Under Permira, the brand expects to open more stores
globally and develop new products areas, after seeing strong
growth in its European, U.S. and Chinese markets.
Last year, Dr Martens posted sales of 160.4 million pounds
and pretax operating profit of 22.9 million pounds, which it
expects to grow to more than 30 million pounds in 2013.
Famous for their thick air-padded rubber soles and distinct
yellow stitching, Dr Martens were favoured amongst workmen
before being popularised by The Who's Pete Townshend in 1966.
Today, the brand's fans include singer Miley Cyrus who wears
a pair in her latest music video Wrecking Ball.
Dr Martens boots were invented in 1947 by Klaus Martens, a
German doctor who had a foot injury and created the air
cushioned sole.
"Dr Martens is an iconic brand with a passionate fan base of
followers," said Cheryl Potter, partner at Permira Funds.
"We are looking forward to supporting the management team in
this exciting next phase of the company's development."
The move for Dr Martens is Permira's first investment from
its latest - and fifth - buyout fund, and also marks its first
buyout of a UK company since it bought Just Retirement in 2009.
Permira is still raising money for its fifth fund, and is
targeting between 4 and 5 billion euros, less than the 6.5
billion it had originally hoped for when it announced
fundraising in September 2011.