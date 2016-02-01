LONDON Feb 1 Willis Re, the reinsurance broking
arm of Willis Towers Watson, said on Monday it is
launching a drone rental service with specialist firm Measure,
as insurers increasingly use the unmanned aircraft to assess
catastrophe losses.
Drones can easily identify properties and infrastructure
that have been flooded or are in the path of rising water,
Willis Re and Measure said in a statement.
British insurer Aviva used drones for the first time
to assess flood damage during recent storms in Scotland and the
north of England.
"There is a huge opportunity for the use of drones to
improve public safety and enhance damage estimates, and
incorporating drone usage into the insurance process is the next
big step," Alice Underwood, executive vice president and
director of analytics at Willis Re North America, said in the
statement.
Measure will arrange regulatory approvals, provide the
drones and operators and produce images and data, a Willis Re
spokeswoman said. The service is available imnmediately, she
said.
"Through the partnership, clients can obtain preferred
pricing and world class drone service to provide them with the
actionable imagery and data they desire for their business," the
spokeswoman added.
Drones were also used to assess damage following explosions
last year in the Chinese port of Tianjin, which caused more than
$3 billion in insured losses, according to some estimates.
