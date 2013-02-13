(Corrects number of Dropbox users in 8th paragraph to 100
million)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 The battle between two of
Silicon Valley's most richly valued private Internet companies
ratcheted up on Tuesday as Dropbox unveiled the first
comprehensive upgrade to its cloud-storage product aimed at
corporate users.
With the move, the $4 billion-valued Dropbox, which has been
a popular sensation in the consumer market, is squarely taking
on Box Inc., a similar file-sharing service that has positioned
itself in recent years as the option for security-conscious
corporate IT departments.
Dropbox's new software allows IT administrators to closely
track which users have viewed a file and when it was viewed, and
to instantaneously grant or withhold file permissions. The
software also allows administrators to rope off certain files so
they may be edited but not downloaded or shared in any way - a
feature viewed as critical, for instance, in law, medicine or
banking.
The new "dashboard" is the first major overhaul since the
company introduced its Dropbox for Teams product for businesses
18 months ago, and comes as the company seeks to remake its
image into a serious contender in an enterprise file-sharing
market estimated by research firm IDC to be worth $20 billion by
2015.
"When we asked our customers what they needed from us to use
Dropbox in the enterprise, this is what they said," said Sujay
Jaswa, Dropbox's top business executive. "We'll introduce some
features, see what our customers are asking for, then keep
building."
Although they serve a largely invisible role in personal
computing, Dropbox and Box - valued at a hefty $1.2 billion
itself - have been the subject of intense interest in the Valley
as two dueling competitors racing toward potentially
high-profile public market debuts.
The pair have pursued different market segments - until now.
Founded in 2007 by Drew Houston, 29, and Arash Ferdowsi, 27,
two Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduates, Dropbox
rapidly accumulated 100 million users by touting its ease-of-use
and polished interface that syncs files across multiple devices
and operating systems. Box, by comparison, just said this month
it passed the 15 million user mark, but it has devoted
considerable resources selling its product to C-level
decision-makers, including those in European companies.
For Dropbox, this week's update "is the first step in the
direction for us to open up a much bigger market," said Anand
Submarani, the Dropbox for Teams product manager.
Dropbox's last two high-level hires have been sales
executives from Apple Inc and Salesforce.com Inc., said Jaswa,
adding that the Dropbox for Teams division is one of the
company's highest priorities.
The expansion in Dropbox's enterprise business comes at a
time of enormous pressure for the 250-person company to justify
its $4 billion valuation after it raised $250 million in venture
capital financing in 2011. The vast majority of Dropbox users do
not pay for the consumer service, but it charges $800 a year for
a five-person Teams account, and more for larger teams or more
storage space.
The company's enterprise bona fides took a public relations
hit last July when it suffered a security lapse.
Meanwhile, Box's young and outspoken CEO, Aaron Levie, 28,
has not shied from touting his IPO ambitions and leveling thinly
veiled barbs against Dropbox, saying publicly that Facebook
Inc's sobering IPO experience last year proved that
enterprise companies had more stable business models. Levie said
in a January interview that Box was on track for a 2014 IPO.
But one of Dropbox's earliest investors, Bryan Schreier, a
partner at top-tier venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, argued
that Dropbox made the right call by establishing a mass-market
foothold that can then be parlayed into business customers.
"Five years ago, we started in a place that was
laser-focused on consumer," said Schreier, who spotted Dropbox's
potential in 2007 and invested before it had launched publicly.
"That has proven to be the right move, because by focusing on
usability, we've been driving adoption across 2 million
businesses too."
