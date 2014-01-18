SAN FRANCISCO Jan 17 Dropbox Inc has secured
$250 million from a fund managed by BlackRock Inc and
other investors in a new funding round that values the provider
of online storage services at almost $10 billion, according to
two people familiar with the matter.
The sources declined to be named because the funding round
was private.
Dropbox, the 6-year-old Silicon Valley startup many expect
to go public sometime this year, is taking advantage of flush
investors and skyrocketing valuations for fledgling tech
companies.
The company has undergone tremendous growth amid the
meteoric rise of cloud, or Internet, storage, which is expected
to continue booming alongside mobile computing. Other companies,
including Microsoft Corp and Amazon Inc are
expanding into the cloud business.
Dropbox's other investors include Goldman Sachs,
Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners and Index Ventures.
Dropbox and Blackrock were not immediately available for
comment. The Wall Street Journal originally reported the new
funding round.
The startup's valuation has climbed alongside demand for
online storage. The company was last valued at about $4 billion
after a 2011 funding round.
Founded in 2007 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology
graduates Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, Dropbox rapidly
accumulated users by touting its ease-of-use and polished
interface that syncs files across multiple devices and operating
systems. It last claimed 200 million users.
The company offers limited amounts of storage for free to
individual consumers, who had been its initial focus, but
analysts expect it to increasingly go after the deep-pocketed
corporate market.
In November, it unveiled what it described as one of the
most comprehensive upgrades to its service for businesses,
including a feature that allows users to easily maintain both
personal and corporate accounts.
Rival startup Box is also preparing to go public as early as
2014, Reuters reported in November. At its last funding round in
December, it was valued at $2 billion.