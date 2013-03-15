SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 Dropbox Inc said on
Friday it would buy the startup behind the hot email management
app Mailbox, signaling its intent to aggressively expand its
features beyond file storage.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Mailbox was created by a team led by Scott Cannon and Gentry
Underwood, who had raised $5.5 million in venture capital
funding from Charles River Ventures and others.
"After spending time with Gentry, Scott, and the team, it
became clear that their calling was the same as ours at
Dropbox-to solve life's hidden problems and reimagine the things
we do every day," Dropbox co-founders Drew Houston and Arash
Ferdowsi said in a blog post. "We all quickly realized that
together we could save millions of people a lot of pain."
Valued at $4 billion by its investors, Dropbox has said it
could become a Web powerhouse by adding features to its core
storage function. In the past year, for instance, Dropbox has
added features to help upload and organize photos.
(Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by David Gregorio)