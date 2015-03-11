SEATTLE, March 10 Dropbox, the popular online
file storing system, said on Tuesday it has fixed a security
flaw that could have allowed hackers to capture data stored in
its service on Android devices via compromised third-party apps.
Dropbox, which has more than 300 million users, said it
fixed the vulnerability a few months ago in the software it
provides to third parties making apps that work with Dropbox. It
warned all Android developers on Tuesday to update the latest
version of the software.
"There are no reports or evidence to indicate the
vulnerability was ever used to access user data," Dropbox said
in a blog on its website.
Researchers at International Business Machines Corp
initially discovered the flaw, and informed Dropbox, according
to both companies.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Ken Wills)