W hen a big earthquake, flash flood or other sudden disaster
hits, aid agencies spring into action with emergency responses
and public appeals for donations. With droughts, it's different.
If the rains don't come, it can take months for the effects
to be felt by poor rural families. Hunger kicks in only after
crops fail, food stocks are exhausted and livestock start dying
- but by then, help often comes too late to head off the worst.
The humanitarian world is still struggling to find a timely
way to tackle "slow-onset" crises like droughts.
But a UK-based coalition of 42 relief groups from five
continents, aiming to make aid delivery more effective, thinks
it might have an answer.
The Start Network, funded by the British, Dutch and Irish
governments, is putting together a new financing facility to
enable a faster and more coordinated response to droughts, and
plans to test its model in Pakistan and Zimbabwe.
In May, the network convened local and international
agencies in Harare to discuss how it might work in the southern
African nation still smarting from a devastating 2015-2016
drought, driven by the El Nino climate pattern, which left some
4 million people in need of food aid.
A 2016 U.N.-led appeal for more than $350 million to respond
to the drought was less than 50 percent covered by donors.
"We realised humanitarian responses were not kicking in
fast," said Emily Montier, manager of the drought project for
the Start Network. "There was a long period of procrastination
with some decisions having to be made far away, resulting in
delays."
The "drought financing facility" aims to combine contingency
funds, insurance and new modelling technology to shift
humanitarian response from reaction to anticipation, she added.
"This will save more lives, livelihoods and assets, and
significantly reduce costs," she said.
Montier said many aid groups responding to drought had tried
to access the Start Network's existing fund for swift relief in
small-scale crises, but it backs 45-day projects which is too
short for drawn-out situations like droughts.
"Droughts were coming to that mechanism purely because there
was nothing else out there," Montier told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
LOCAL NEEDS
Other efforts to provide cash in time to stop droughts
turning into hunger crises are gathering steam, including the
African Risk Capacity, which provides payouts to African
governments that take out cover, and index-based insurance for
farmers, now growing in popularity from Kenya to India.
The Start Network facility aims to be more flexible while
still operating on a national level, releasing its own funds for
aid organisations to respond to smaller crises and tapping
insurance payouts for large emergencies.
How it functions will differ according to the country. In
Zimbabwe, a lot is already happening to help communities weather
drought but that needs to be stepped up when conditions worsen,
whereas in Pakistan, chronic dryness in some areas has created
humanitarian needs that are simply going unmet, said Montier.
Shahida Arif, Asia regional learning adviser for the Start
Network, said water shortages in Pakistani provinces like Sindh
cause long-term nutritional problems and food insecurity.
With little help at hand, poor families are forced to sell
off their cattle and other meagre assets to survive.
"The government agencies do not have any plan so far to
respond to drought," said Arif.
That could change after Pakistan's National Disaster
Management Authority (NDMA) announced in February it would join
the Start partnership to test the new facility in places like
Sindh where tens of thousands of people were suffering the
effects of drought.
With work near completion on web-based scientific models to
calculate drought risks and potential funding options, the Start
Network is talking to donor governments about funding the next
stage of implementing the facility in Pakistan and Zimbabwe.
Josh Ling of Mercy Corps in Pakistan said the project had
"huge potential" to improve the lives of drought-hit
communities, as it is designed to allow agencies to act rapidly
and on a far bigger scale than individual insurance policies.
In Zimbabwe, some of the agencies involved - which include
CARE International, Christian Aid and ActionAid - suggested the
facility could be expanded to cover drought impacts on livestock
as well as crops, and should also be used for floods.
If successful, the model may be applied to other natural
hazards, Montier said. "There is a real need to gather more
evidence around these approaches and how they work in practice,"
she added.
