BRIEF-Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
Aug 28 The drought that ravaged U.S. farmland this summer will likely cause total crop insurance losses of more than $13 billion, and perhaps up to $20 billion, disaster modeler AIR Worldwide said on Tuesday.
After recoveries from the federal government, AIR estimated crop insurers and their reinsurers would ultimately be responsible for about $1 billion to $3 billion in losses.
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)