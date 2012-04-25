* Q1 adj EPS $0.46 vs est $0.48

* Reaffirms FY12 view

April 25 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc posted a lower quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates as higher commodity costs hurt margins, but the soft drinks maker stood by its full-year targets.

The maker of Sunkist and 7UP sodas, as well as its namesake beverages, earned $102 million, or 48 cents a share, for the first quarter, down from $114 million or 50 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 46 cents a share, while analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, were expecting 48 cents a share.

Net sales rose 2 percent to $1.36 billion, in line with market expectations.

For the year, the company expects net sales growth near the low end of its long-term range of 3 percent to 5 percent and earnings per share to range from $2.90 to $2.98 per share.