March 4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc said
on Monday it will buy back the distribution rights for Snapple
and some of its other brands in Asia from Mondelez International
Inc.
The deal gives Dr Pepper Snapple a foothold in the growing
Asian market and allows the company to diversify its revenue
beyond the developed North American market.
Dr Pepper Snapple is the third-largest U.S. soft drink maker
behind Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, but its
business is much more concentrated in the United States.
Terms of the deal were not announced.
The company announced another deal last week to acquire a
bottler in the western United States.