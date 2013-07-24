BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences names new VP of corporate development
* Coherus Biosciences appoints Erik Wiberg as executive vice president of corporate development
July 24 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Wednesday, hurt by a decline in sales volume.
Net income was $155 million, or 76 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $178 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 84 cents per share.
Net sales fell to $1.61 billion from $1.62 billion a year earlier.
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.