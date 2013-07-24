July 24 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Wednesday, hurt by a decline in sales volume.

Net income was $155 million, or 76 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $178 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 84 cents per share.

Net sales fell to $1.61 billion from $1.62 billion a year earlier.