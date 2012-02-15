* Q4 EPS $0.82 vs est $0.74

* Sales $1.46 bln vs est $1.45 bln

Feb 15 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher selling prices of its drinks, and the company forecast a 2012 profit largely above market expectations.

Shares of the company rose 2 percent to $40 before the bell. They closed at $39.11 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The maker of Sunkist and 7UP sodas said fourth-quarter net income was $166 million or 77 cents a share, compared with $112 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 82 cents a share.

Net sales rose 3 percent to $1.46 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 74 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dr Pepper expects a fiscal 2012 profit of $2.90 to $2.98 a share, excluding items, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.91 a share.

It expects full-year sales growth near the low-end of its long-term target range of 3 to 5 percent.