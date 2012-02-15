* Q4 adj. EPS $0.82 vs est $0.74

* Sales $1.46 bln vs est $1.45 bln

* Sees FY12 adj. EPS $2.90-$2.98 vs est $2.91

* Shares rise 6 pct

Feb 15 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc reported strong quarterly results and forecast a 2012 profit largely above estimates, as higher selling prices help offset lower demand for its sodas, sending its shares up 6 percent.

The maker of Sunkist and 7UP sodas expects a fiscal 2012 profit of $2.90 to $2.98 a share, excluding items, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.91 a share.

It expects full-year sales growth near the low end of its long-term target range of 3 to 5 percent.

Dr Pepper has been passing on higher ingredient and packaging costs to shoppers. In the latest quarter, higher selling prices added 4 percent to sales, even as volumes fell slightly.

However, margins in the quarter were dented by higher costs. Gross margins fell to 58.7 percent from 60.8 percent in the year-ago quarter.

The company said its cost of goods would rise by 2 to 3 percent in fiscal 2012.

Fourth-quarter net income was $166 million, or 77 cents a share, compared with $112 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 82 cents a share.

Net sales rose 3 percent to $1.46 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 74 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up at $39.92 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.