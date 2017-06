U.S. health regulators approved Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories' (REDY.NS) application to market generic version of AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) blood-pressure medicine Toprol-XL.

Shares of the company were up 1.51 percent at 1,671 rupees as of 0712 GMT.

