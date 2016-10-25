MUMBAI Oct 25 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , India's second-largest drugmaker, reported a quarterly profit below analysts' estimates due to a decline in sales in North America and Europe.

The company reported a profit of 3.09 billion rupees ($46.20 million), while analysts, on average, expected a profit of 3.4 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 66.8800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)