UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
MUMBAI, July 30 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories , India's No.2 drugmaker by sales, reported a 7.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit, which lagged street estimates as an increase in generic sales in its key United States market was offset by a fall in European revenue.
The Hyderabad-based drugmaker said consolidated net profit rose to 3.61 billion rupees ($60.81 million) for the fiscal first quarter ended June, from 3.36 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue rose 12 percent to 28.4 billion rupees.
Analysts, on an average, had forecast net profit at 4.29 billion rupees on net sales of 31.16 billion rupees.
Valued at nearly $6.6 billion, shares in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories extended losses to more than 3 percent after the result in the main Mumbai market that was down about 1 percent.
($1 = 59.3675 Indian rupees)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.