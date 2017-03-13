By Matthias Inverardi
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 13 German chemicals
maker Evonik will buy Hamburg-based Dr. Straetmans
GmbH, a maker of cosmetic ingredients, for just under 100
million euros ($107 million), people familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Monday.
The new business will help Evonik expand its own activities
in preservatives for cosmetics, and the buyer plans to keep Dr.
Straetmans' Hamburg headquarters, the sources said.
Evonik declined to comment while officials at Dr. Straetmans
were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9366 euros)
(Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)