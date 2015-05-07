LONDON, May 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Fake and
low-quality drugs hinder efforts to tackle disease, weaken
public trust in national health systems and raise questions over
governance, drug researchers said on Thursday.
The proliferation of drugs which fail to work properly
creates a "spiral of distrust" that undermines the legitimacy of
public health systems, especially when criminals evade
detection, they said in a report in the Lancet medical journal.
Fake drugs - carrying an inaccurate identity or source - and
sub-standard drugs can cause a crisis when treatment fails or
disease spreads, leading to loss of confidence in governance and
law enforcement agencies, the report said.
The weakness of regulatory bodies such as the U.N. Office on
Drugs and Crime makes it harder to tackle the problem, it said.
Apart from building distrust in the health system, fake or
bad medicines create three types of risk, authors Lawrence O
Gostin, Margareth Ndomondo-Sigonda and Daniel Carpenter wrote.
First, they may contain hazardous ingredients - 84 Nigerian
children died after taking poisoned teething syrup in September
2008.
Second, low quality drugs are ineffective, so that a
preventable illness may worsen, leading to premature death.
Third, they may breed antibiotic resistance.
Last month researchers found that low-quality drugs, not
fake ones, were the main threat in the fight against malaria,
causing deaths and increasing the risk of drug resistance.
Malaria kills around 600,000 people a year, mainly children.
