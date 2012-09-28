Reuters Market Eye - Shares in pharmaceutical companies gain despite a recommendation by a ministry panel to cap drug prices given the proposal is seen as less hurtful than expected.

A panel of ministers recommended capping prices for 348 drugs deemed essential by calculating the weighted average of the market prices of all the brands with more than 1 percent market share.

The proposal, which will be forwarded to the cabinet within a week, is seen less disruptive than a cap based on cost-based pricing given the latter would have a more direct impact on profit margins.

Cipla (CIPL.NS) gains 1.9 percent, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (GLEN.NS) is up 0.8 percent, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical (GLAX.NS) is up 0.8 percent, while Lupin (LUPN.NS) gains 0.2 percent.