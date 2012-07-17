A pharmacist gives free medicine provided by the government, to a patient inside a government hospital in Kolkata July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in major drug makers gain on expectations for strong April-June earnings.

The pharmaceuticals sector is expected to report 27 percent revenue growth in April-June, Emkay Global said in a note, when excluding sales of Ranbaxy's (RANB.NS) generic version of cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor and Dr Reddy's Labs' generic version of Geodon, which is used to treat schizophrenia.

Analysts say the export-dependent sector will benefit from a weaker rupee and from exclusive rights to sell some drugs in the key United States markets.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) gains 2.3 percent. India's No. 2 drugmaker will be the first in the sector to report earnings on Thursday.

Biocon (BION.NS) shares gains 2.6 percent, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) rises 2.09 percent, while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (GLEN.NS) advances 1.2 percent.