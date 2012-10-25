WASHINGTON Oct 25 Boehringer Ingelheim
Pharmaceuticals Inc agreed to pay $95 million to U.S. government
agencies to settle civil allegations that it illegally marketed
drugs for unapproved uses, the U.S. Justice Department said on
T hur sday.
Privately held Boehringer, which is based in Germany and has
U.S. headquarters in Connecticut, promoted four drugs
improperly, the department said in a news release.
The department cited the company's statement, for example,
that Aggrenox could be used to treat certain heart conditions,
even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the
drug to prevent secondary strokes. The company also claimed
without evidence that Aggrenox was superior to Plavix, made by
rival Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, the department said.
In a statement, Boehringer said it "decided to resolve this
matter in order to avoid the time and expense of continuing
litigation. The settlement is ...not an admission of liability
by the company."
The other drugs involved were the chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease drugs Atrovent and Combivent, and the
hypertension drug Micardis.
The settlement ends a claim brought by a whistleblower in
U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.