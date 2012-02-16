* More than 50 countries, groups at Afghan anti-drugs meet
* Opium problem growing, accounts for $2.4 bln in exports-UN
VIENNA Feb 16 Afghanistan cannot be
stable while its economy depends so heavily on the drugs trade,
and its allies must step up the fight to combat the industry,
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon said on Thursday.
Opening a major international conference on ways to combat
narcotics production in Afghanistan and smuggling through
neighbouring states, Ban said the problem undermined efforts to
help Afghanistan emerge as a normally functioning economy.
"We cannot speak of sustainable development when opium
production is the only viable economic activity in the country,"
he told delegates of the so-called Paris Pact Ministerial
Conference, which first met in 2003.
"We cannot expect stability when 15 percent of Afghanistan's
gross domestic product comes from the drugs trade."
The Vienna conference, with participants from more
than 50 countries and international organisations including the
foreign ministers of Russia and France, was due to adopt a new
declaration at the end of a one-day session.
With foreign combat forces, and much of their cash and air
power, expected to be gone from the country by the end of 2014,
the Afghan government will need more help fighting poppy
cultivation, which rose over the last year, experts say.
"Despite continued efforts by the international community
and major achievements, the problem of illicit traffic in
opiates continues to be of serious concern," the draft Vienna
Declaration said.
"Illicit traffic in opiates, including heroin, is a growing
problem, generating illicit financial flows, fuelling corruption
and organised crime and in some cases funding terrorist
activities and insurgency."
The poppy economy in Afghanistan, which provides an income
for insurgents in the country blighted by decades of war, has
grown significantly in 2011 with soaring prices and expanded
cultivation, a U.N. report said late last year.
Land under poppy cultivation climbed 7 percent from 2010 as
farmers sought to capitalise on a sharp rise in opium prices
caused by an unidentified disease, the report by the U.N. drugs
agency and Afghanistan's counter-narcotics ministry said.
Three provinces in the north and east of the country that
had been declared "poppy-free" have returned to production, it
said. Opium is a thick paste from poppy that is processed into
heroin.
Ban said export earnings from Afghan opiates may be worth as
much as $2.4 billion.
"Above all, the Afghan government must prioritise the issue
of narcotics," he said, according to a copy of his speech.
An initiative in Helmand province - a carrot-and-stick
approach to stopping poppy growing which involved giving out
food seeds and fertilizer - was a good example of government
efforts, but more can be done.
"Law enforcement agencies must work harder on eradicating
crops, eliminating laboratories, keeping precursors from
entering the country and inhibiting drug trafficking."
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and Michael Shields; editing by
Rosalind Russell)