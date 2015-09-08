Sept 8 An independent non-profit organization
that evaluates clinical and cost effectiveness of new medicines
said announced prices for a just-approved class of potent
cholesterol lowering drugs were far too high, according to a
draft report released on Tuesday.
The Boston-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review
(ICER) said its analyses indicated "that the price that best
represents the overall benefits" the drugs may provide patients
would be between $3,615 and $4,811 a year, a 67 percent discount
off the list prices.
"Even if these drugs were used in just over 25 percent of
eligible patients, then employers, insurers, and patients would
need to spend on average more than $20 billion a year for these
drugs," ICER president Steven Pearson said in a statement.
It would take a further price reduction to an annual cost of
$2,177 in order to not have to try to limit patient use to keep
overall health care cost growth within bounds, ICER concluded.
The new injectable cholesterol fighters belong to a class
known as PCSK9 inhibitors that in clinical trials lowered levels
of "bad" LDL cholesterol by about 55-60 percent in patients who
could not reduce their levels enough with inexpensive,
widely-used statins, such as Lipitor, or those who could not
tolerate statins. Ongoing studies will determine if they
actually cut heart attacks as statins have shown.
Praluent from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi
has a U.S. price of $14,600 for a year of treatment.
Amgen Inc set an annual price of $14,100 for its
Repatha.
Depending on how they are used in practice, it has been
estimated that between 3.5 million and 15 million Americans
could be eligible for treatment, ICER said.
"There are serious questions regarding the price at which
these drugs would represent a sensible value to patients and to
the health care system," the report said. ICER found that the
two drugs appear to have equivalent overall effectiveness for
most patient groups.
The PCSK9 drugs have been in the crosshairs of U.S. pharmacy
benefit managers, such as Express Scripts and CVS
Health. They hope to gain significant discounts for
customers by offering the drugmakers preferential reimbursement
status in exchange for lower prices, as they have done with
expensive new hepatitis C treatments.
Further entry of PCSK9 drugs from Pfizer and others
could also lead to lower prices as competition intensifies.
"Amgen welcomes a balanced discussion of value, but we
disagree with ICER's methodology, assumptions, and preliminary
conclusions," Amgen spokeswoman Kristen Neese said in an emailed
statement. "We are concerned that ... its short term budgetary
focus will be used to create access barriers to innovative
medicines like Repatha for appropriate patients."
Regeneron and Sanofi did not immediately respond to calls
for comment on the ICER findings.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Grant McCool)