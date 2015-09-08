(Adds Regeneron comment, approval details)
By Bill Berkrot
Sept 8 An independent non-profit organization
that evaluates clinical and cost effectiveness of new medicines
said announced prices for a just-approved class of potent
cholesterol lowering drugs were far too high, according to a
draft report released on Tuesday.
The Boston-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review
(ICER) said its analyses indicated "that the price that best
represents the overall benefits" the drugs may provide patients
would be between $3,615 and $4,811 a year, a 67 percent discount
off the list prices.
"Even if these drugs were used in just over 25 percent of
eligible patients, then employers, insurers, and patients would
need to spend on average more than $20 billion a year for these
drugs," ICER president Steven Pearson said in a statement.
It would take a further price reduction to an annual cost of
$2,177 in order to not have to try to limit patient use to keep
overall health care cost growth within bounds, ICER concluded.
The new injectable cholesterol fighters belong to a class
known as PCSK9 inhibitors that in clinical trials lowered levels
of "bad" LDL cholesterol by about 55-60 percent in patients who
could not reduce their levels enough with inexpensive,
widely-used statins, such as Lipitor, or those who could not
tolerate statins. Ongoing studies will determine if they
actually cut heart attacks as statins have been shown to do.
Praluent from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi
has a U.S. price of $14,600 for a year of treatment.
Amgen Inc set an annual price of $14,100 for its
Repatha.
Depending on how they are used in practice, it has been
estimated that between 3.5 million and 15 million Americans
could be eligible for treatment, ICER said.
"There are serious questions regarding the price at which
these drugs would represent a sensible value to patients and to
the health care system," the report said. ICER found that the
two drugs appear to have equivalent overall effectiveness for
most patient groups.
The drugs were initially approved for use in patients with a
hereditary form of extreme high cholesterol and those with heart
disease.
Amgen said it disagrees with ICER's methodology, assumptions
and preliminary conclusions. "We are concerned that ... its
short term budgetary focus will be used to create access
barriers to innovative medicines like Repatha for appropriate
patients," Amgen spokeswoman Kristen Neese said in an emailed
statement.
Regeneron said it needs to better understand the methodology
used in the ICER analysis and called for a robust peer review
process. "We are committed to providing affordable medicines and
ensuring access to Praluent for patients who are prescribed the
therapy," Regeneron spokeswoman Hala Mizra said.
The PCSK9 drugs have been in the crosshairs of U.S. pharmacy
benefit managers, such as Express Scripts and CVS
Health. They hope to gain significant discounts for
customers by offering the drugmakers preferential usage status
in exchange for lower prices, as they have done with expensive
new hepatitis C treatments.
Further entry of PCSK9 drugs from Pfizer and others
could also lead to lower prices as competition intensifies.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Grant McCool)