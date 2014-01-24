BRIEF-GMP appoints Francisco Montoro as chairman
* Appoints current CEO, Francisco Montoro Aleman, as new chairman
LONDON Jan 24 European drugs regulators gave their backing on Friday for marketing authorisations to be granted for Bayer's drug Adempas, designed to treat pulmonary hypertension, and for GlaxoSmithKline's diabetes medicine Eperzan.
The regulator also backed a new drug from Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma called Latuda, for the treatment of schizophrenia, and Bemfola, a new biosimilar medicine for the treatment of infertility.
But the European Medicine Agency (EMA) recommended rejecting an application from the Swiss drugmaker Novartis to market its heart failure drug serelaxin.
TOKYO, April 21 Japan's financial regulator has stepped up scrutiny of banks on their measures against money laundering and terror funding, ahead of checks by a global body for fighting illicit finance, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.