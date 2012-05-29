* Counterfeit Adderall may be harmful-FDA
* Drug in short supply since at least last year
* Adderall controlled substance, limited by DEA
WASHINGTON, May 29 Some websites are peddling
fake versions of Adderall, a treatment for attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder that is currently in short supply in the
United States, federal regulators warned.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it has
learned of at least two cases in which people received
counterfeit versions of the 30-milligram dose of the drug with
the wrong active ingredients -- ones that treat acute pain, not
attention problems. The fake pill is ineffective and may be
harmful, the FDA said.
The popular stimulant, made by Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries and others, has been in shortage since at
least last year, which may make it a target for rogue websites
and distributors, the FDA said.
"Consumers should be extra cautious when buying their
medicines from online sources," the FDA said in a statement.
Teva informed the FDA about the counterfeit pills after
learning of the problem from people who bought the drug online.
The FDA said it is uncertain how many people in total may have
received counterfeit medicine, or which websites were involved.
Teva, when asked for comment, said it found out about the
counterfeit Adderall from a consumer who noticed misspellings on
the packaging.
Adderall is made from a controlled substance, meaning it is
addictive and has the potential to be abused. The Drug
Enforcement Administration tightly regulates how much of the
drug's active pharmaceutical ingredient can be distributed to
manufacturers each year in order to prevent diversion of the
drug for inappropriate uses -- such as by students who want to
increase focus to improve test scores.
The DEA authorizes a certain amount of Adderall's active
ingredients - mixed amphetamine salts - to be released to
drugmakers each year. But companies are saying that amount may
not be enough to meet soaring demand for the drug.
In 2010, more than 18 million prescriptions were written for
Adderall, up 13.4 percent from 2009, according to IMS Health.
ADHD is one of the most common childhood disorders, with an
average of 9 percent of children between the ages of five and 17
diagnosed with it each year, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
The FDA said Adderall is in short supply because of problems
getting active ingredients to make the drug.
Adderall is made in several doses and formulations, but it
is the shorter-acting, instant release forms of the drug that
are in shortest supply. These are made by Teva, as well as
CorePharma LLC and Sandoz, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG
.
Normally, the drug has four active ingredients:
dextroamphetamine saccharate, amphetamine aspartate,
dextroamphetamine sulfate, and amphetamine sulfate. But the
FDA's tests found the counterfeit versions of Adderall had only
two ingredients - tramadol and acetaminophen, often used to
treat pain.
The fake pills often have misspellings on the packages, and
are white and unmarked. Teva's real version of the pill is
orange or peach-colored, and embossed with "dp" on one side and
"30" on the other. The fake Adderall also comes in foil
packages, instead of the bottles that Teva uses.