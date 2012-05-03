* Eli Lilly, Pfizer, AstraZeneca offer 24 compounds
* Idea is to repurpose failed drugs for new uses
* NIH providing $20 million in research grants
* Successful projects eligible for royalties
By Julie Steenhuysen and Anna Yukhananov
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, May 3 The U.S. government
will help drug companies find treatments for a host of diseases
through a new collaboration in which researchers will test
experimental drugs provided by manufacturers.
The National Institutes of Health said on Thursday that
Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Eli Lilly and Co
have agreed to make 24 compounds available for a pilot
phase of the project, the biggest of its kind ever launched in
the United States.
All of the compounds have been tried in people and found to
be safe, but the drugmakers have abandoned them because they did
not work for the disease they were intended to treat. The NIH
will provide $20 million in grants each year to researchers
trying to find new uses for the compounds.
"The goal is simple: to see whether we can teach an old drug
new tricks," said Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius during a press conference.
Big advances in genetics have allowed researchers to
identify causes of more than 4,500 diseases. But turning those
discoveries into treatments has been difficult, and there are
drugs to treat only about 250 of these conditions.
NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said "diseases of the
brain" represent an especially urgent unmet need.
"We need to speed the pace at which we are turning
discoveries into better health outcomes," Collins said. "NIH
looks forward to working with our partners in industry and
academia to tackle an urgent need that is beyond the scope of
any one organization or sector."
It generally takes a drugmaker $2 billion and 14 years to
turn an initial idea into an effective medicine sold to
patients, including the cost of testing medicines that
ultimately don't lead to results.
Drugmakers may have scores of initially promising compounds
that have already cost tens of millions of dollars sitting in
warehouses or freezers with no apparent purpose.
Collins said there are dozens of examples of drugs
originally meant for one disease being repurposed for another.
In a high-profile case, azidothymidine, or AZT, was approved to
treat cancer in the 1960s but shelved for lack of efficacy. More
than two decades later, it became the first effective treatment
for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
But in the past, such discoveries have occurred by chance.
"The idea here is not to depend on serendipity," Collins
said, by opening up the failed drugs to researchers all over the
country.
Researchers who discover a new use for a drug will be
eligible for royalty payments if the drug reaches the market,
though the companies will still hold the rights to the drug
compound.
Pfizer has already attempted the program on a smaller scale
with a collaboration with Washington University in St. Louis,
while AstraZeneca launched a similar project with the British
version of the NIH, the Medical Research Council.
The British project includes more than 20 drugs originally
targeted at everything from tumors to Alzheimer's to diabetes
and obesity. AstraZeneca said the project also includes studying
drugs already on the market, not just those abandoned during
testing.
The NIH said it would release the names of the 24 compounds
in the pilot project next month.