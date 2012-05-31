* Former govt drugs adviser says prohibition is perverse
* Using illegal drugs for research is "almost impossible"
* This means important scientific advances may be missed
* Nutt was sacked in 2009 in row over drugs policy
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, May 31 Bans on drugs like ecstasy, magic
mushrooms and LSD have hampered scientific research on the brain
and stalled the progress of medicine as much as George Bush's
ban on stem cell research did, a leading British drug expert
said on Thursday.
David Nutt, a professor of neuropsychopharmacology at
Imperial College London and a former chief adviser on drugs to
the British government, said the international prohibition of
psychedelics and other mind-altering drugs over the past half
century has had damaging and "perverse" consequences.
"When a drug becomes illegal, conducting experimental
research on it becomes almost impossible," Nutt told reporters
at a briefing in London ahead of the publication of his new book
"Drugs - without the hot air".
He compared the situation with that in stem cell research
under former U.S. President George W. Bush, who banned any new
embryonic stem cell studies from 2001 to 2009 - a move many
scientists consider held the field back for years.
Nutt said the problem with the current approach to drugs
policy globally, which is centered on the banning of substances
thought to be most harmful, "is that we lose sight of the fact
that these drugs may well give us insights into areas of science
which need to be explored and they also may give us new
opportunities for treatment."
"Almost all the drugs which are of interest in terms of
brain phenomena like consciousness, perception, mood, psychosis
- drugs like psychedelics, ketamine, cannabis, magic mushrooms,
MDMA - are currently illegal. So there's almost no
(scientific)work in this field," Nutt said.
Nutt last year conducted a small human trial to study the
effects of psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms,
on the brain.
Contrary to scientists' expectations, the study found
psilocybin doesn't increase but rather suppresses activity in
areas of the brain linked to depression, suggesting the drug
might be a useful treatment for the debilitating condition.
Nutt said he was forced to "jump through hundreds of hoops"
to be able to conduct the study, having to comply with a level
of complex, expensive and time-consuming security and regulation
that would put most scientists off.
WHAT DRUGS ARE AND WHAT THEY DO
The professor, who was sacked in 2009 in a high-profile row
with the British government after he compared the risks of
smoking cannabis with those of riding a horse, said he was
driven to write the book in the hope of improving understanding
of drugs - both legal and illegal, medicinal and recreational.
"There is almost no one in society who doesn't take drugs of
some sort. The choices you make in your drug-taking are driven
by a complex mixture of fashion, habit, availability and
advertising," he said.
"If we understand drugs more, and have a more rational
approach to them, we will actually end up knowing more about how
to deal with drug harms."
Published on Thursday, the book seeks to explore the science
of what a drug is and how it works.
It discusses whether the "war on drugs" did more harm than
good - Nutt thinks it did.
And it explores why Britain's Queen Victoria took cannabis -
apparently her physician J.R. Reynolds wrote a paper in the
Lancet medical journal saying that "when pure and administered
carefully, it (cannabis) is one of the most valuable medicines
we possess". He prescribed it to the monarch to help her with
period pains and after childbirth.
The book also has chapters on why people take drugs now, how
harmful they are, where and whether the danger lines should be
drawn between legal drugs like tobacco and alcohol, and illegal
ones like cannabis and magic mushrooms.
Nutt doesn't dispute that drugs are harmful, but he takes
issue with what he says are un-scientific decisions to ban one,
like cannabis, while allowing another, like alcohol, to be
freely and cheaply available on supermarket shelves.
"Drugs are drugs. They may differ in terms of their brain
effects, but fundamentally they are all psychotropic agents," he
said. "And it's arbitrary whether we choose to keep alcohol
legal and ban cannabis, or make tobacco legal and ban ecstasy.
Those are not scientific decisions they are political, moral and
maybe even religious decisions."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Paul Casciato)