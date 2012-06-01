* Scarcity affects anesthesia services, cancer patients
* Hospitals make daily, careful pill counts
* A few hundred drugs in short supply
* But FDA says number of new shortages slowing
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, June 1 At the Henry Ford Hospital in
Detroit, pharmacists are using old-fashioned paper spreadsheets
to track their stock of drugs in short supply - a task that
takes several hours each day.
Most of the hospital's medicines - an estimated $100-million
supply a year - are tracked by automated systems that allow for
quick reorders when the supply runs low. But these automated
systems, designed to help the hospital avoid purchases and
storage costs of unused pills and vials, do not work if it is
uncertain when the next batch of drugs will come in.
A few hundred medicines make the list of drugs in short
supply: anesthetics, drugs for nausea and nutrition, infection
treatments and diarrhea pills. A separate list has scarce cancer
drugs for leukemia or breast cancer.
"Now we have to go through the pharmacy and count those
drugs on a daily basis ... to make sure we don't run out," said
Ed Szandzik, director of pharmacy services at the hospital for
over a decade.
The growing scarcity of sterile, injectable drugs is one of
the biggest issues confronting hospitals across the country, and
will be a key issue at the annual American Society of Clinical
Oncology meeting in Chicago this weekend.
Health officials blame the shortages on industry
consolidation that has left only a handful of generic
manufacturers of these drugs, even as the number of drugs going
off-patent is growing. Some drugmakers have been plagued by
manufacturing problems that have shut down multiple plants or
production lines, while others have stopped producing a
treatment when profit margins erode too far.
Some medicines have been periodically short in the past,
doctors and pharmacists say, but the number of drug shortages
has escalated in recent years, jumping from 56 in 2006 to 250
last year, according to U.S. Food and Drug Administration
figures.
Generic drugmakers like U.S.-based Hospira Inc
and Israeli Teva Pharmaceutical Industries say they
are building new facilities to prevent future shortages.
But in the meantime, pharmacies around the country are
counting pills, begging neighboring hospitals for extra supplies
and scouring the Internet for news of additional supply
disruptions.
When rumors surface of an impending shortage, some
pharmacies rush to buy up more than they need, likely leading to
bigger shortages, analysts and other pharmacists said.
All of this requires regular attention from hospitals to
manage the crisis. At Children's National Medical Center in
Washington, D.C., pharmacists and administrators meet weekly to
discuss just how dire the situation is for different medicines.
"Every Wednesday before we have that (meeting), I have a bit
of anxiety," said Ursula Tachie-Menson, acting chief of the
hospital's pharmacy division. She spends about 30 percent of her
time each week addressing shortage-related problems.
"Out of all the (21) years I have been practicing, these
drug shortages have been one of the biggest challenges," she
said.
EARLY WARNING SYSTEM
The FDA has been acting under an October executive order
from President Barack Obama to fill in the gaps. It has had
success getting an early warning from drug companies when they
foresee a new shortage, allowing the agency to persuade other
manufacturers to increase their production or look overseas to
guarantee supply.
"I can tell you that there's not a single company I'm aware
of out there that isn't talking to the FDA," said David Gaugh,
head of regulatory sciences at the Generic Pharmaceutical
Association, referring to the trade group's members.
The FDA said early notification has helped prevent 128
shortages in six months. It also estimates the rate of new
shortages is slowing, with half the number of new scarce drugs
this year compared to last.
But surveys and anecdotes continue to pile up, showing
doctors' efforts to find scarce drugs have not gotten easier.
This month, a website for U.S. oncologists, MDLinx, surveyed 200
doctors and found more than 90 percent of them have experienced
shortages of key cancer drugs.
CANCER, ANESTHESIA, NUTRITION
A clinical nutrition group, the American Society for
Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, found that 70 percent of the
800-member nurses, doctors, and pharmacists who responded to an
online survey said they had seen shortages of adult injectable
multi-vitamins, used for basic nutrition for patients with
intestinal issues.
More than a quarter were not giving their patients
multi-vitamins because of the shortages, placing them at risk of
severe vitamin deficiencies that can lead to issues like anemia,
due to a lack of folate, or scurvy, which happens when people do
not get vitamin C.
In extreme cases, a deficiency of a type of B vitamin called
thiamine can lead to cardiac arrest or death.
"This is an act of daily living for people now," said Jay
Mirtallo, president of the group. "How that can be acceptable, I
don't understand."
When a drug is not available, doctors have to seek
alternatives, which may not work as well or cost more money.
Others have to ration limited supplies of a life-saving
treatment to only those who need it most.
Dr. Steven Allen, a specialist in blood cancers at North
Shore University Hospital in New York, recently treated a young
woman who had suffered several relapses of a life-threatening
cancer known as acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Allen found a combination that involved thiotepa, an older
drug his patient had not tried and could tolerate.
"When I ordered it, I was informed that there was none
available, and it couldn't be obtained," said Allen, also chair
of the committee on practice at the American Society of
Hematology. He substituted a similar drug, but one that the
woman had already taken. "We tried to make up a dose that was
equivalent to thiotepa and hoped for the best. ... But I think
it may have compromised her care."
On May 14, the FDA announced it would allow temporary
imports of thiotepa made by Italian company Adienne Pharma &
Biotech, to relieve manufacturing delays at Bedford, Ohio-based
Bedford Laboratories, a unit of the pri vate Ger man company
Boeh ringer Ingelheim tha t is the only approved manufacturer for
the United States. Bedford said in April it does not know when
further shipments would be available once its supplies run out.
Imports have not helped anesthesiologists like Jason Soch,
who hears about a new shortage nearly every week during his
rotations at several surgical centers in Philadelphia. These are
often "workhorse" drugs such as fentanyl, midazolam and
propofol, used every day during surgery.
"It seems like as soon as one drug is no longer in shortage,
we get an email from the hospital pharmacist that they're on
their last box of another," he said. Every disruption forces
doctors to change dosing, or give new drug combinations they may
not be as familiar with.
"I didn't envision this when I went to anesthesia," Soch
said. "I'd figured we'd have whatever we needed."
SCRAMBLING FOR A FIX
The problem has inspired some creative solutions, like a
drug shortages mobile application called RxShortages that allows
medical and pharmacy staff to track new drug shortages posted on
websites, including the FDA's. Mick Schroeder, a pharmacy
resident who created the app, said it has been downloaded about
25,000 times.
Brooke Bernhardt, an oncology pharmacist at Texas Children's
Hospital, said she checks RxShortages at least once a day.
"Unfortunately, at any point we expect a drug to go on back
order," she said.
Ed Szandzik, the pharmacy director at Henry Ford Hospital in
Detroit, admits he would buy a larger quantity of drugs than
usual if it became available.
"If I have to get one or two months' supply, I'll buy it,
because our patients need it," he said. "Hoarding is in the eye
of the beholder."
Some distributors and manufacturers prevent hoarding by
allocating drugs based on historical demand. Other pharmacists
say it is natural to want to buy more to ensure supply.
"Why did it ever have to get to this point in the first
place?" said Szandzik. "It takes a lot of hours, a lot of labor,
a lot of luck to make sure our patients are safe. ... And I
don't see it getting better for a while."