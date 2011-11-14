* Study combines sales data with official shortage reports
* Most affected are generic injectables, many cancer drugs
* Declining supply found for 75 of 168 drugs in shortage
* Just one or two companies supply many of those medicines
By Alina Selyukh
Nov 14 A shortage of medicines in the United
States that recently gained the attention of President Barack
Obama is worst among about 75 products while supplies of other
scarce drugs are either stable or have improved, according to a
report released on Monday,
Researchers at the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics
took 168 drugs officially reported in shortage as of Oct. 7 and
combined that list with IMS Health sales data to find that the
problem is more concentrated than overall figures suggest.
Of the drugs that come up short, drugmakers have been
providing stable supplies of 56 of them, 31 medicines became
more available, but 75 products have been on a steep decline.
More than 80 percent of all affected drugs were generic
injectable medications, meaning drugs without patent protection
that generally treat acute disease. In fact, half of the
generic injectable drugs sold in the United States were on the
shortages list, according to the report.
Although all major therapy areas were affected, cancer
drugs took the biggest hit, accounting for 16 percent of all
medications in shortage and putting more than a half million
patients at risk for unexpectedly losing access to potentially
life-saving treatments, the report said.
"It's a finite and relatively small number of products that
are causing the disruption," said Murray Aitken, executive
director of the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics.
"Not to diminish the issue of disruption because these
products are very important ... it's useful to be more specific
and focused in looking at the part of the market that is
especially affected."
The problem has authorities and experts perplexed and led
Obama late last month to sign an executive order to address it.
Just 56 drugs were reported as scare in 2006, the FDA has said.
The IMS report found great volatility in the availability
of some drugs in recent years, likely linked to the simple fact
that some drugmakers just stopped making those medicines.
Although almost 100 companies in all were supplying the 168
products in short supply, half of those drugs were made by only
one or two suppliers, the report found.
Of the troubled 75, a single company or two companies were
supplying 65 percent of them, Aitken said.
"Some (companies) have decided to stop production of these
types of drugs, and if it leaves one or two suppliers, that
doesn't provide a lot of flexibility when one might have a
manufacturing problem of some sort," he said.
"Part of the story is there may not be sufficient economic
incentive currently in this sector of the market."
The corporations supplying the most number of drugs from
the shortage list were Hospira Inc HSP.N and Teva
Pharmaceuticals TEVA.O USA. Others included Novartis AG
NOVN.VX, Watson Pharmaceuticals WPI.N, Pfizer (PFE.N) and
Baxter (BAX.N) Healthcare, according to the report.
The companies most commonly report manufacturing problems,
discontinuation or suspension of production and increased
demand as the cause of drug shortages, said the report by IMS,
a healthcare research company.
Researchers in the report based their analysis on the lists
of drugs in shortage compiled by the Food and Drug
Administration and American Society of Health-System
Pharmacists.