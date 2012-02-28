VIENNA Feb 28 Illegal "Internet
pharmacies" are using social media to market drugs to young
people, an international report said on Tuesday.
The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), which
monitors the implementation of U.N. drug control conventions,
said illicit drugs as well as prescription medicines were being
ordered online from such unscrupulous operations.
"Disturbingly, illegal Internet pharmacies have started to
use social media to publicize their websites, which can put
large audiences at risk of dangerous products," INCB President
Hamid Ghodse said in a statement accompanying its 2011 report.
He told a news conference in London that the rogue
pharmacists used social media such as YouTube or Facebook to
draw people to chatrooms and engage them "in a variety of ways
which, in the first instance, you do not see as that they are
marketing the drug....then of course they are bombarding them
with the sort of drugs."
The Vienna-based body called on governments to shut down
illegal Internet drug activity and to seize substances smuggled
via the postal system, adding that many of the medicines sold in
this way were counterfeit.
"Key aspects of illegal Internet pharmacies' activities
include smuggling their products to consumers, finding hosting
space for their websites and convincing consumers that they are,
in fact, legitimate," it added.
The INCB said it had information on more than 12,000
seizures of "internationally controlled substances" sent via the
postal system in 2010, including legal substances. It said over
5,500 of those substances were drugs of illicit origin but did
not name them.
"India was identified as the leading country of origin
for these substances, accounting for 58 percent of the
substances seized, while the United States, China and Poland
were also identified as significant countries of origin."
The INCB said it has published guidelines for governments on
preventing illegal drugs sale via the Internet but that further
progress was needed.
"Barriers to implementation that need to be addressed are
inadequate legislative or regulatory frameworks, insufficient
technology and lack of staff," it said. "International
cooperation in counteracting this issue is essential."
In its annual report, the INCB also said that drug abuse and
drug trafficking had become virtually endemic in communities
the world over, "part of a vicious cycle involving a wide array
of social problems such as violence, organized crime,
corruption, unemployment, poor health and poor education".
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl in Vienna and Adrian Croft in
London; Editing by Andrew Osborn)