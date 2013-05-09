May 9 Patent expirations on big-name drugs such
as Lipitor and Plavix has resulted in modestly less spending on
medicines in the United States for the first time in at least 55
years, according to a report released on Thursday.
Overall U.S. spending on medicines totaled $325.8 billion in
2012, down 1 percent from 2011, according to the report from the
IMS Institute of Healthcare Informatics. Adjusting for
population, per capita spending fell 3.5 percent to $898.
The drop - the first since IMS began tracking drug prices in
1957 - marks the beginning of what is expected to be several
years in which U.S. spending on prescription drugs will grow
more slowly than overall healthcare costs, said Michael
Kleinrock, director of research development at IMS.
The shift is being made at the same time the Affordable Care
Act, designed to improve access to healthcare insurance, gets
set to take effect next year.
The biggest factor behind the drop was the availability of
lower-cost generic versions of drugs such as Pfizer Inc's
cholesterol-lowering Lipitor. New generics contributed
$28.9 billion to last year's reduction in medicine spending.
The pharmaceutical industry has been grappling with an
unprecedented "patent cliff" that ratings agency Fitch has
estimated will mean the loss of more than $70 billion in revenue
from brand-name medicines between the second half of 2011 and
the end of 2015.
Last year's patent expiries also included Sanofi SA
and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co heart drug Plavix,
and AstraZeneca Plc's antipsychotic, Seroquel.
Higher health costs and a weak economy have led many
Americans to cut back on visits to the doctor. Admissions to
hospitals also remained on the wane and the flu season in early
2012 was relatively mild.
"Patients are being influenced by higher out-of-pocket costs
as employers seek to rein in insurance costs," Kleinrock said.
IMS also found that visits to emergency rooms increased 5.8
percent last year.
"Some choices that people are making may not be in
everyone's best interest," Kleinrock said, noting that some
emergency room visits could be by people putting off needed
care.
U.S. healthcare costs remain heavily concentrated among
relatively few patients suffering from multiple chronic
conditions, cancer or other serious diseases.
Within the population of commercially insured people under
the age of 65, 5 percent of them incurred 51 percent of total
healthcare costs - or $15,684 per person in 2012.