BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
CIENAGA, Colombia Dec 20 U.S. miner Drummond Co Inc will continue loading its Colombian coal by crane after Jan. 1 when a new law requires the fuel be transferred to ships by conveyor belt instead and pay a fine the government has set for the practice, the head of its Colombian operations Jose Miguel Linares said on Friday.
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
* Teamster flight dispatchers reach tentative agreement with Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo
* Jazz Pharma - also gave Roxane non-exclusive license under Xyrem patents to make, market its generic sodium oxybate product under Roxane ANDA in Territory Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p2w878) Further company coverage: