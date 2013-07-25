LONDON, July 25 U.S coal miner Drummond has
declared a partial force majeure at its Colombian mines and
loading operations, which have been paralysed by a strike since
July 23, two buyers of the company's coal said on Thursday.
"Drummond declared force majeure only for cargoes that were
in the vicinity of the loading port, which will impact a limited
number of buyers in the near term," a trader for one of the
buyers said, quoting correspondence sent by the second-largest
coal producer in Colombia.
Another buyer confirmed that Drummond, which exports around
500,000 tonnes of coal a week, had sent notification to
customers, who are mainly in Europe and the Middle East.
Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual
obligations in the face of unexpected events including strikes
and natural disasters.