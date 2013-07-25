LONDON, July 25 U.S coal miner Drummond has declared a partial force majeure at its Colombian mines and loading operations, which have been paralysed by a strike since July 23, two buyers of the company's coal said on Thursday.

"Drummond declared force majeure only for cargoes that were in the vicinity of the loading port, which will impact a limited number of buyers in the near term," a trader for one of the buyers said, quoting correspondence sent by the second-largest coal producer in Colombia.

Another buyer confirmed that Drummond, which exports around 500,000 tonnes of coal a week, had sent notification to customers, who are mainly in Europe and the Middle East.

Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual obligations in the face of unexpected events including strikes and natural disasters.