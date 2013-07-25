* Drummond is Colombia's second-biggest coal producer
* Major supplier to Europe and Middle East utilities.
By John McGarrity
LONDON, July 25 U.S coal miner Drummond has
declared force majeure on some cargoes from Colombian mining
operations that have been hit by a strike since July 23, two
buyers of the company's coal said on Thursday.
"Drummond declared force majeure only for cargoes that were
in the vicinity of the loading port, which will impact a limited
number of buyers in the near term," a trader for one of the
buyers said, quoting correspondence sent by the second-largest
coal producer in Colombia.
Another buyer confirmed that Drummond, which exports around
500,000 tonnes of coal a week, had sent notification to
customers, who are mainly in Europe and the Middle East.
Officials at Drummond, which has two mines and a port in
Colombia, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual
obligations in the face of unexpected events including strikes
and natural disasters.
Prices for prompt physical were bid higher on Thursday as
traders anticipated some additional tightness in the market due
to the strike.
Coal delivered into Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Antwerp (ARA)
ports for August was bid at $77.00 a tonne, up almost $2 from
Wednesday's settlement of $75.10, the highest level since early
June.
A strike was called late on Tuesday after Drummond and the
Sintramienergetica union, which represents about half of
Drummond's roughly 10,000 workers, had been in negotiations for
weeks over pay and planned job cuts.