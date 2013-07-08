* Both sides to give talks another try from Thursday
* Union to decide on strike or arbitration meanwhile
BOGOTA, July 8 Workers at Drummond's
coal mining operations in Colombia will resume wage talks with
the company from Thursday after the parties failed to reach an
agreement by a weekend deadline, the company said in a
statement.
The union representing Drummond's miners said earlier on
Monday it will hold an assembly within 10 days to choose whether
to strike or put their case to arbitration, but further talks in
the interim now offer some hope of a negotiated solution.
"Both sides have expressed their intent to continue with the
dialogue, as a result of which negotiations will resume from
Thursday," Drummond's statement said.
Workers are demanding a wage increase and fixed monthly pay
rather than hourly wages that can lower their earnings when
shifts are shortened, as well as improved safety conditions and
better health benefits.
Drummond, Colombia's second largest coal miner, said its
offer of a 3.8 percent pay rise in the first year, and a one-off
bonus of 3.7 million pesos ($1,900) went above and beyond the
requirements of an established labor convention.
Union demands for a pay rise of 10.7 percent and a one-off
bonus of 7 million pesos among other demands were "totally out
of the company's reach" and "enough to destroy the financial
stability of any mining operation in the world", it said.
But Edgar Munoz, a leader at the Sintramienergetica union
described the company's offer to Reuters as "ridiculous" and
"below workers' expectations".
Drummond and Sintramienergetica had already extended talks
for a further three weeks in mid-June after failing to reach an
agreement but further negotiations proved fruitless when that
period ended on Sunday night without a deal.
Colombia is the world's fourth biggest coal exporter.
Workers at rival coal miner Cerrejon held a month-long stoppage
earlier this year over pay, which ended after wages were
increased by 5.1 percent.