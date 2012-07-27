NEW YORK, July 27 Colombia's Drummond Coal, one of the country's two biggest exporters of thermal coal, will be able to load only three out of five ships berthing in the next few days because the Fenoco rail strike has shrunk port stockpiles, Colombian logistics sources said.

Drummond may have to declare force majeure within a week unless customers agree to defer shipments, they said.

Drummond was unavailable for comment.

Drummond as of Friday had about 100,000 tonnes of coal in stockpiles at the ports and five ships due to arrive to start loading before the end of July, they said.