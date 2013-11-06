By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Nov 6 A Chicago speed-trading firm
and its prominent founder were charged with manipulating prices
by the U.S. derivatives regulator on Wednesday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a civil
enforcement action against Donald R. Wilson and DRW Investments
- named after him - for manipulating the price of an interest
rate futures contract in 2011, the agency said.
"The Complaint alleges that as a result of the manipulative
scheme, the defendants profited by at least $20 million," the
CFTC said, adding it would seek financial penalties.
DRW and Wilson, who also heads a lobby group for some of the
top high-frequency trading firms, sued the U.S. swaps regulator
in September to prevent it from bringing what they called an
"unfounded" case.
DRW said in a statement it had acted "properly and lawfully"
and said the CFTC was setting new policy through its enforcement
action, robbing DRW of its constitutional rights to due process.
The CFTC said Wilson bought a $350 million position in a
three-month interest rate swap futures contract listed on the
Nasdaq, hoping he could exploit the pricing methodology of that
contract in his favor.
His firm put bids in the market it knew were never going to
be accepted to influence the daily fixing of a rate that
determined the value of a large position they held, the CFTC
said, a practice known as "banging the close".
The CFTC said this had caused artificial market prices. In
their September filing, DRW and Wilson said the trading strategy
in interest rate futures was clean.
DRW invests its own money in markets like a hedge fund, but
without taking on outside clients. DRW has said it was not using
the high-frequency trading techniques it applies elsewhere in
its business to the contracts in question.
Wilson is a board member of the Futures Industry
Association, and the head of its Principal Trading Group, which
represents companies trading with their own money, including
many of the best-known speed traders.