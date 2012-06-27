DUBAI, June 27 Drydocks World, the indebted
Dubai shipbuilder, said on Wednesday it has inked a joint
venture for its Southeast Asia operations with a company linked
to Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok.
Drydocks, which is restructuring $2.2 billion in debt and
sought insolvency protection in April, said the venture with
Kuok Group's Pacific Carrier Ltd. will be based in Singapore.
Drydocks' Southeast Asia operations are based in Singapore
and Indonesia. No financial details were given.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)