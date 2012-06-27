DUBAI, June 27 Pacific Carrier Ltd., part of
Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok's empire, will take a 60- to
70-percent stake in its joint venture with Drydocks World's
Southeast Asia business, a source close to the deal said on
Wednesday.
Drydocks, which is restructuring $2.2 billion in debt and
sought insolvency protection in April, said earlier it had inked
the deal with Kuok Group's Pacific Carrier Ltd. for its
operations based in Singapore and Indonesia. No financial
details were given.
