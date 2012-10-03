Oct 3 Greece-based drybulk shipper DryShips Inc
said its chief operating officer Pankaj Khanna stepped
down to pursue other interests.
DryShips, which is considered to be a bellwether stock for
shipping, said his duties will be absorbed by the existing
management team.
Khanna will also step down from his position as the chief
marketing officer of Ocean Rig UDW Inc, the drilling
unit of DryShips.
He has been the COO at DryShips since March 2009 and the
marketing head of Ocean Rig since January this year.
Khanna has over 19 years of experience in the industry and
was the chief strategy officer at Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd
before joining DryShips.
DryShips shares were down 1 percent at $2.27 on Wednesday on
the Nasdaq. Ocean Rig shares were trading 3 percent down at
$15.98.